Sukuma Entertainment singer Danz Eko drops a brand new song dubbed “Yegwe” on which he features Karole Kasita.

Daniel Kikomeko a.k.a Danz Eko is a Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, Deejay, Visual artist and Businessman based in Seattle Washington, USA.

Signed to Sukuma Entertainment and Xtreme Arts record label which is based in Uganda, Danz Eko has already dropped a couple of songs that have received good airplay.

On the back of a visuals double release, Danz Eko returns with a banger in prospect with proven dancehall singer Karole Kasita.

“Yegwe” is a Luganda word translated to mean “It is you” or “you’re the one”. It is an Afro-dance song that will have you dancing to it when it plays.

The new song was produced by the talented T.O.N who has worked on various local hit songs in the past years.

Listen to it here: