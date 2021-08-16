Gagamel International Entertainment boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool jotted down a thankful message to his first-born son Allan Hendrik Ssali alias Papper Daddy wishing him the best in life as he rang in another year.

Taking to his social media pages, the Wire Wire singer expressed his gratefulness to Allah for having blessed him with a grown-up son who mid last year gave him a grandson.

In his post, Bebe Cool prayed for Allan Hendrick wishing for him to become constructive man and to also grow up and witness his baby boy (Riley Ssali) give him grand children.

Happy birthday young man, i thank Allah for your life and pray you live to constructively blow more candles. Bebe Cool

Zuena Kirema also took to her online platforms and extended love to Allan Hendrik with a touching and inspirational message saying how proud she is of him and asked Allah to grant him more life.

Happy birthday to my baby, super proud of you and I pray Allah keeps blessing you in all your endeavors. Love you. Zuena Kirema

Happy birthday Allan Hendrik Ssali!