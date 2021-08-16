Kenyan coast-based musician Brown Mauzo has proven his true love to his expectant fiancee Vera Sidika by getting tattoos of her name on the inside of both his arms as the couple expects to welcome their first child.

Mauzo, who is clearly head over heels in love with Vera Sidika, unveiled his new tattoo which he had drawn in honor of his wife Vera Sidika through a photo and video he posted on his Instagram.

He expressed his love by captioning the post with sweet words dedicated to Vera reading;

For the love of my wife. My one and only @queenveebosset The love I have for my wife got me tattooing her name on my arm this is for you baby @queenveebosset I LOVE YOU!!! Brown Mauzo

This is his latest expression of love and adoration for the heavily expectant video vixen turned businesswoman.

In July, Brown Mauzo took his fans by surprise after recording himself singing Otile Brown’s song ‘Baby Love’ for his wife.

Brown Mauzo’s expression of affection to his expectant wife comes in just a week after the pair celebrated their first real love anniversary.

Well, we hope this is a pretty good gesture of showing love to your partners.

You love to see that!