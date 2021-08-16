It’s good news for Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend, Tanzanian actress, and businesswoman Jacqueline Wolper after she was proposed to by her new lover Rich Mitindo.

The two have been dating since early 2020 and have a child together that God blessed them with.

In a way to take their romantic life to another step, Rich Mitindo went down on one knee in a colorful event and popped up the question. She replied with a “YES!”

After the event, Rich Mitindo shared the photos on his Instagram account revealing to the public that the two will soon be saying their vows to begin their marriage.