Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass says he feels humbled that he has no has child at the moment but he is hopeful that in the near future he will be welcoming one.

The singer opened up about his plans of having a child while conducting a Q and A session with his fans on his Facebook page.

He went on to stress that he dreams of having a child as one of the greatest things that will ever happen in his life.

A Pass on Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

No, I don’t have a child but am humbled. Thank you but with time, I will have one definitely. I look up to that as one of greatest/biggest thing that will ever happen to my life. A Pass

As far as we are concerned, A Pass’ relationship status is confusing and it’s hard to reveal whether he has a girlfriend or not.

However, when that time comes, we will celebrate together to congratulate him upon becoming a dad.