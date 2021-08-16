KFM presenter Doreen Nasasira who hosts the K-Zone show recently disclosed that when she is at her crib in her free time, she cooks while totally naked.

The Nation Media personality opened up about her lifestyle during their sit-down relationship tips talk show with Bina Babie while hosting Dr. Asiimwe Ambrose.

Dr. Asiimwe backed Doreen Nasasira’s statement saying it is important and healthy for ladies to spend some quality time while naked in their free time in their homes, most especially those who are single.

He further advised that if one can’t bear going completely naked, they can at least deck on light clothes without wearing undergarments in an effort to “let their private parts breathe.”

They also described the process as ‘Komando’ while advising women to try it out.