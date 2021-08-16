TGM singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso and events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi reconciled after their disagreement in Gulu.

Since 2017, there has been an on and off friendship between Pallaso and Balaam Barugahara caused by a number of issues.

Most recently, the two were on the verge of fighting during the Gulu retreat and according to events promoter Bajjo, it took SFC personnel to separate them.

It is alleged that the forgettable moment that almost turned into a fierce fight erupted over money disputes.

According to reports coming in now, the two decided to get over the past events and harmonize their friendship.

Balaam and Pallaso both have revealed that despite the recent bickering, there is no deep bad blood between them.

Pallaso while speaking to media is said to have apologised for the wrongs he might have done towards the events promoter.

They also promised to work together towards achieving development for the Ugandan music industry.

I respect Balaam and we are not beefing. I apologize for all the wrongs I might have done. I am advocating for a better music industry. Pallaso

Sounds like good news for the industry.