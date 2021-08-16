Ugandan singer and footballer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman Manrick says his girlfriend Sheilah Gashumba is the sexiest girl in the city.

When this relationship started, several critics had it that it was only a situationship and would not even last a month or two.

It has already outlived those expectations and by the look of things, it only gets better as both partners keep falling deeper in love.

From supporting each other’s hustle, to having trips around the world together, Sheilah and Rickman have a strong bond going on.

They have often thrown a few compliments into the mix with Sheilah recently saying Rickman has the “sexiest lips” in town.

On Sunday, Rickman also labeled his girlfriend the “sexiest girl in Kampala” through a tweet where he shared a photo of them together in a pool.

On his Twitter account, the Bango singer shared this:

Sexiest girl in kla pic.twitter.com/QOGkQVXc87 — Rickman Manrick (@RickmanManrick) August 15, 2021

Earlier, the media personality had shared another tweet in which she called Rickman the sexiest man in Kampala.

Sexiest man in kampala Ola papi pic.twitter.com/lmx5TqIjfB — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) August 14, 2021

Talk about love being in the air!