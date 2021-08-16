Singer Sama Sojah asks that people respect Mowzey Radio and end comparing the late to Dre Cali and himself.

Since breaking onto the music scene a few years ago, rising singer Sama Sojah, real name Ivan Tony Kizito, has been likened to the late Mowzey Radio.

Several music fans believe the Red Zone Entertainment singer’s definitive looks, fashion, music style and vocals have a close resemblance to the fallen singer’s.

The same has been said of Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali whose music style, vocals, and lyricism are also pointed out as similar to Radio’s.

Both Dre Cali and Sama Sojah are having a smooth ride for the start of their careers. Both accord each other respect and have often done the same for the late Radio.

Sama Sojah now urges fans and media to stop drawing comparisons between them and Radio. He believes they still have a long way to attain that status.

While speaking on STV Uganda, Sama Sojah had this to say:

You should stop comparing me and Dre Cali to the late Mowzey Radio because we haven’t got anywhere close to him and what he sang. Sama Sojah

The two artists, Dre Cali and Sama Sojah have been ranked high as huge prospects in the local music industry.

Whether they shall live upto the expectations remains a question to be answered in the future.