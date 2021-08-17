Black Market Records singer Angella Katatumba has weighed in on singer Bruno K’s rift with the label’s boss Cedric Singleton saying the former signed a five-year deal with the record label.

Angella Katatumba came out to speak about Bruno K’s contract with Black Market Records after the latter appeared in a Facebook live video on his platforms accusing Cedric of wanting to steal his music yet his contract with Black Market ran out.

Bruno K explained that he had signed a one-year contract with Black Market Records but before he claimed that his contract had run out, he was facing challenges to get finance from the boss’ to record and shoot new musical projects.

When the two disagreed on Bruno K’s latest project dubbed “Nipe Love” featuring Nina Roz, they both vowed to take on each other in whatever way possible in an effort not to lose anything.

Angella Katatumba went ahead and explained that Bruno K risks being dragged to court over defamation after she alleged that whatever the latter spoke about the Black Market Records boss Cedric is false.

She further advised Bruno K to approach the Black Market Records boss and apologize to him publicly stating that he gave them a perfect case to file in courts of law.

Katatumba also advised artists not to always rush into signing contracts that they are not well versed with as she maintained that Bruno K inked a 5-year contract with the record label.