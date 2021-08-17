Desire Luzinda was properly represented by her Foundation who extended help to the needy at an Orphanage while she celebrated her birthday on August 15th, 2021.

USA-based Ugandan musician and philanthropist Desire Luzinda under the Desire Luzinda Foundation chose to make it a norm to celebrate her birthday with the people in need since 2017.

Luzinda celebrated her birthday by extending help to a few individuals in need to uplift a Children’s Orphanage in Lungujja.

Desire Luzinda, through Desire Luzinda Foundation International (DLFI) partnered with Hairby Zziwa salon and academy, and Wahl, a hair cutting machine manufacturer based in the US to give the children a haircut and lunch to celebrate yet another year.

Giving a meal or helping someone in need on such a special day is the most fulfilling thing I have ever experienced. I thank God for the provision and as long as I live, I hope to always do that and more by the Grace of God. Desire Luzinda

For many years, DLFI has continued to work with surrounding communities on several projects such as education, livelihood, agriculture, and cultural exchange.

Desire Luzinda has grown in leaps and bounds since her breakout, transitioning from the archetypal regular celebrity to an inspirational artiste and goodwill ambassador.

It is through these activities that she managed to develop an impressive network of experienced, professional, local, and international staff well placed to partner with funding partners and other collaborating service providers.

DLFI’s broader objective is to attract funding from her growing circle of friends, family and a rich haul of well-wishers across the globe.

Belated Happy Birthday to her!