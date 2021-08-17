Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo feels delighted after he was presented with an accolode as the Best International Male Artist of Africa at Hollywood African Prestigious Award (HAPA).

Upon receiving the accolade, the delighted Eddy Kenzo thanked the HAPA team for safely delivering his gong though the awarding ceremony was held on Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He thanked his fans and followers for constantly showing him love and support which has enabled him to achieve big and international awards from different awards events.

Eddy Kenzo also posted a video and glorified God for enabling him to have another chance to have life after surviving a nasty road accident along Maaya, Masaka road where his car overturned a few days ago.