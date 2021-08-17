Helicopter Entertainment boss Tip Swizzy has no kind words for Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo whom he accuses of stealing and uploading hid music on his YouTube channel without giving him credits.

Tip Swizzy vented his anger towards Eddy Kenzo during a press conference while launching his 16-track album dubbed “Tuvudde wala”.

The album features Angola’s International singer Cabo Snoop, Young Rasta, and Blaise and he is confident that it is a good album.

The album launch was graced by his long time friend Geosteady and when asked why Eddy Kenzo wasn’t present at the launch, he replied that they are just friends but not business partners.

He then spat venom accusing Eddy Kenzo of stealing his musical works and uploading them on YouTube without his knowledge because he didn’t know much about YouTube at the time.

Tip Swizzy made the statements while replying to a question of who owns the “Bolingo” song which the two colllaborated on.