Singer Lilian Mbabazi showed a generous heart as she extended foodstuff support to the residents of Bwaise with a couple of items.

She made the donation in an open playground that gathered numerous people from different walks of life in the area of Bwaise while observing the set Standard Operating Procedures of curbing the spread of Covid19.

When Lilian Mbabazi was asked whether she completely quit doing music, she replied saying she only took a break.

She explained that she is currently engaged in other activities but promised to bounce back stronger soon.

Lilian Mbabazi went on to comment about the hot topic concerning artists flocking Gulu to meet Gen. Salim Saleh saying it was wrong to refer to them as “beggars”.

She, however, warned anyone who will temper with selling her late baby daddy’s music Mowzey Radio’s catalog to any company saying they will have to take the matter to thw courts of law to fight for the rights and shares.