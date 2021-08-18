Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye successfully delivered Uganda Musician Associations (UMA) foodstuffs to residents and musicians in the ghettos in Bwaise.

The food was delivered to Mr. Wind’s Love Square camp and without a doubt the ghetto youths cast happy faces upon receiving the food items.

Among the items that where delivered included posho, beans, and sugar which were well packaged and presented to those who were eagerly waiting to receive them.

Mr. Wind ensured that the food was distributed equally and no one was spotted complaining that they had not received the food support relief from UMA.

Mr. Wind, on behalf the ghetto youths and residents that he leads thanked Big Eye and UMA for reaching out to them during this tricky pandemic period.