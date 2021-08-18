Singer Catherine Kusasira has openly pleaded to National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and other musicians in the Ugandan parliament to support her as she contests for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP seat on the NRM ticket.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV, the “Nkoola Ya Taxi” singer stressed that she is very serious about contesting for the EALA MP seat even if some people still think she is just joking.

She disclosed that when voted as Uganda’s representative in the East African parliament, she will become the first artist to represent Ugandans at such a high level.

She further noted that she will work towards improving regional development and Uganda’s diplomatic ties with the neighboring countries.

Read Also: It will end in tears for Catherine Kusasira if she contests for the EALA MP seat – Eddie Ssendi

Let me call upon my fellow musicians and most especially those in parliament to support me because I need your support. This is because this is going to be the first time musicians will be represented in the East African parliament. So, I need your support, and please do including Bobi Wine. Please do. Catherine Kusasira

Kusasira also scoffed at whoever thought that she is poor at speaking the Queen’s language saying that her fluency is quite enough to help her raise matters of concern when voted as EALA MP.

She is confident that the Head of State will back her for the post since she was part of his team that hunted for votes for him to retain the presidential seat.