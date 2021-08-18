We might take a while without seeing renown singer Cindy Sanyu dressed in skimpy outfits as she goes through “happy style changes.”

For long, Cindy Sanyu has been known for dressing skimpy outfits showing her thick thighs each time she steps out in public and on stage to perform for her fans who love it.

She has always been one of those artistes who defend skimpy dressing especially among performers saying it is comfortable.

Nowadays, however, she appears in public dressed in long dresses and pants covering the whole length of her legs and she has often been asked why.

While speaking to media, the UMA president revealed that she is happy to go through changes of her style and include longer outfits in her wardrobe.

The “Boom Party” singer noted that she has grown older now she has to change a few things about herself including her style.

She also stated that since she is no longer stepping on stage to perform, she has no reason to wear short revealing outfits.

As a woman, I’ve grown so I enjoy to change my style. I am not going to stage anymore so I don’t have a reason to dress skimpy stuff. I’m happy to change my style. Cindy Sanyu

This comes at the back of rumors that Cindy Sanyu is expecting a child with her husband Prynce Okuyo Joel Atiku.