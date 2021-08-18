NTV Mwasuze Mutya host and news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe celebrated her 37th birthday with the underprivileged children at The Gem Foundation on Wednesday 18th August, 2021.

Opened six years ago, The Gem Foundation is a safe home for abandoned, neglected, and abused children with with special needs.

The Foundation comprising of nannies, nurses, cooks, caretakers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers has taken care of over 70 children since it started operations in 2014.

Faridah Nakazibwe extended support in terms of basic needs to the children at The Gem Goundation on her birthday which was partly televised on her NTV Mwasuze Mutya show.

Happy birthday Faridah!