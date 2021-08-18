Former Miss Uganda 2019 and Miss World Top Model 4th Runner Up, Oliver Nakakande has paraded herself before Frank Gashumba saying she is ripe and ready to be harvested.

Oliver Nakakande whose relationship status is not known by many availed herself for Frank Gashumba after she posted a photo of herself clad in a sexy red outfit.

She captioned the photo asking whoever cared to read to tell Frank Gashumba to “come and collect” her so that they can start a serious relationship between a Muganda and a Muvandimwe.

Someone tell uncle Frank Gashumba to come and collect this muganda – vandimwe. Oliver Nakakande

A section of her followers who took to her comment section were glad to see the beautiful tall Nakakande shoot her shot towards Frank Gashumba who also replied: