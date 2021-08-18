Singer Weasel Manizo’s mother denies knowing about where his son is “hiding” after police accusing the family of obstructing justice.

While speaking to media on Tuesday, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire revealed that police is still on the hunt of singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel to answer a case of assault that was filed against him by Baker Kaweesi.

Last week, Baker Kaweesi was left with a broken leg and other injuries after being thumped at Weasel’s home in Kizungu, Makindye.

Kaweesi pinned Weasel for brutally beating him and has since been bedridden at Mulago hospital. Weasel has also ran into hiding according to police.

While speaking to a Spark TV journalist over phone call, Mrs. Mayanja revealed that she has no idea where her son is hiding.

She maintained that the singer is not staying at her home like it has been often alleged recently and that she is responsible of knowing where a grown-up man is.

She further questioned why people are so interested in having her son arrested and wondered whether it will bring smiles to their faces if Weasel is arrested.