Renown Ugandan socialite and former Miss Uganda Anita Fabiola was proposed to by her fiance Mubiru Mark Ronald at a beach on Tuesday 18th August, 2021.

Very soon, former NBS TV presenter Anita Kyarimpa Fabiola will be walking down the aisle to become Mrs. Mubiru after Mark Ronald popping the question.

The 27-year-old socialite was filled with happiness having made her relationship official after over three years of dating.

Their engagement was attended by just a few close friends who were treated to a luxurious dinner to mark the eventful day.

Fabiola revealed how Mark Ronald “takes her places” where she has never been as she expressed her gratitude and love towards the city businessman.

He takes me places I’ve never been, so I’ll do things I’ve never done. Anita Fabiola

Watch the video below: