Goodlyfe singer Weasel Manizo is reportedly in hiding as police continues to hint for him following allegations that he beat up and broke Baker Kaweesi’s leg.

Last week, reports had it that singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel beat up and seriously injured a one Baker Kaweesi at his Neverland home in Makindye.

Despite the singer denying the allegations, his mother condemned his acts and blamed it on his constant consumption of liquor and spirits.

Police confirmed receiving the report and requested that Weasel presents himself to the authorities to responded to the allegations.

Wease, through social media, denied beating up Kaweesi as he noted how he has been in Kenya for the entire past week.

Rumors have it that Weasel’s family decided to reach out to Kaweesi’s family to have the issue settled outside court.

According to Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, however, the matter cannot be settled outside court because a case file was opened.

He claims that police has been to Weasel’s home in search of the singer but he is nowhere to be seen. It is claimed that he is being hidden by his own family.

“We have on several occasions gone to his home to arrest the suspect but is nowhere to be seen whereas his known telephone contacts are not available,” Owoyesigyire told media.

He added that Kaweesi was allegedly beaten for “disrespecting Weasel’s girlfriend.” Last week, Owoyesigyire revealed that they will do whatever is possible to have Weasel arrested because it is a crime that must be sorted.