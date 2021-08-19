After several months of rumors spreading concerning her pregnancy, Ugandan singer Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu confirmed that she has a ban baking in the oven on Wednesday.

Cindy Sanyu is engaged to be married to her fiancé Prynce Joel Atiku whom she has been dating for several years now.

The “Boom Party” confirmed that she is carrying Prynce’s baby during and interview with Spark TV on Wednesday.

Cindy revealed that she is going to take a break from music as she attends to family affairs and her maternity needs.

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu reveals why she abandoned skimpy outfits

It’s not a rumor, it’s happening. I don’t want to find out if it’s a girl or a boy until it’s ready, I want the surprise. It’s a personal thing for me and Prynce, we are having a baby. Cindy Sanyu

She also hinted on a Kwanjula ceremony which has been in plans in recent weeks. According to inside sources, the Kwanjula will happen in a few weeks.

“We are organising the Kwanjula, we want everything to be done well. I am going to take a little break to go the family way for a while then I will return, like you know, I always bounce back,” she added.