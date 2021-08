Kibanda Xpress is a Video on Demand channel housed on the YOTv channels app and created in partnership with MTN Uganda with the sole aim of boosting the local film industry.

To watch a movie on Kibanda Xpress, customers can simply follow these steps:

• Step1: Download and install the Yotv app from Playstore and Appstore.

• Step2: Subscribe and Login to the Yotv app, Select Kibanda Xpress (VOD).

• Step3: Browse and select the Movie of your choice then follow prompts to complete payment