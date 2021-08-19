Following her fabulous engagement moment on Tuesday, Anita Fabiola says that she knew from day one that Mark Ronald was “THE ONE” for her and she feels “fulfilled.”

On Tuesday 17th August, 2021, Mubiru Mark Ronald went down on one knee and asked Anita Kyarimpa Fabiola to become his wife. She said “YES!”

The former Miss Uganda, socialite, media personality, and brand influencer is head above heels for the Real Estate Developer and Businessman Mubiru Mark Ronald.

Through social media, Fabiola shared the lovely moments of their engagement and in the caption, she revealed how she knew from day one that Mark Ronald was her prince charming.

The 27-year-old is excited to begin a new chapter in her love life with the man of her dreams but she already feels fulfilled.

On Tuesday August 17th, I said YES to my Superman, my best friend and the man of my dreams. You know how they say that when you meet “THE ONE” you’ll know? That was my reality. I knew from day one that “MY ONE” had found me. I’m so excited for this new chapter of our lives. I’m fulfilled. Anita Fabiola

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!