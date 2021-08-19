Celebrated gospel singer and politician Judith Babirye says she has faced the worst with Gender Based Violence and it has had severe effects on her mental health.

In 2005, Judith Babirye was married to Samuel Niwo and they became parents of one daughter around 2006.

They, however, separated in 2009 and in January 2017, Babirye filed for divorce before getting married to Paul Musoke Ssebulime in 2018.

For several years, there have been rumors about singer and parliamentarian Judith Babirye going through depression because of the failed marriage.

The “New Life Deliverance Church” tried to keep a tight lid on her private affairs until in 2018 when she opened up about how she attempted committing suicide due to the toxic marriage.

Through a post shared on her Facebook page on Wednesday, Judith Babirye opened up on how GBV left her with severe effects and she “struggles with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, fear and nightmares.”

Daily, I struggle with depression, anxiety, constant panic attacks, fear and nightmares. I have been there and yes, ‘am on the road to recovery, its still a long way. Judith Babirye

The former Buikwe District Woman Member of Parliament says she has had to hide her tears trying to forget her bad past.

The 43-year-old Gospel singer is now on the road to recovery but she has choosen to speak out because of many other women going through GBV.

“No woman should go through what I went through or any form of violence. I stand with you, I see you, support, love and seek God to Protect you,” writes Judith Babirye.

She urges the community to open their eyes and arms to kindly embrace the survivors of Gender Based Violence because love is all they need.

Below is Judith Babirye’s full statement:

“I want to share something very personal concerning August, a determinant if I live or die! I have suffered & endured Gender-Based Violence! Yes, even as a celebrity, a female politician, a role model, a mother and a public speaker.

“I have hidden my tears and pain under my dimples and smile, desiring to forget my past. But I cannot ignore the severe effects on my mental health anymore. Daily, I struggle with depression, anxiety, constant panic attacks, fear and nightmares. I have been there and yes, ‘am on the road to recovery, its still a long way. Thanks to God Almighty, the Doctors, family and you my friends, there is hope.

“I choose to speak out!! I can’t keep quiet especially well knowing that even right now there is a woman on the brink of losing her life due to Gender Based Violence. No woman should go through what I went through or any form of violence. I stand with you, I see you, support, love and seek God to Protect you.

“I urge the community to open their eyes to this reality, open their arms and be kind to survivors of Gender Based Violence. Become the arms of love we all need #armsoflove.”