Rapper Mun G is full of praise for his lover Clara Mungi who celebrates her birthday today. He cannot imagine life without her.

Mun G, real name Matovu Mungi, and Clara have been lovers for several years. They have a 6-year-old son Eli Mungi.

According to those close to Mun G, his wife Clara is the brains behind his success regarding endorsement deals which have contributed to his successful career.

Today, Clara adds another year to her age and in celebration of the special day, Mun G penned down a sweet message revealing what a pillar she is in his life.

Through IG, the Bintwala singer imagined what life would be without Clara who has stood by him through the good and bad times.

What would good times be without you? What would the hard times be without you my queen? Where I be without you? Happiest birthday baby girl. Mun G

Happy Birthday Clara!