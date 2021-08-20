Producer Artin Pro of Axtra Nation Records is willing to extend prayers to Monster Producer to end claims that he was bewitched as the reason why he quit music production.

Artin Pro made the offer during a TV interview after Monster Producer blamed witchcraft for his failure in the music industry.

Monster Producer stated that he used to find things that seemed like witchcraft on his doorway whenever he would wake up very early in the morning.

Monster Producer put the blame and accusations on his neighbors who included fellow producers; Bless Touch, Artin Pro, Madder Kayz among others.

Artin advised Monster Producer to stop spreading negative energy because it can only be fought with positivity before he promised to give him a hand.

Artin Pro also stated that producers only get mileage based on the content that they produce for their clients before trashing any use of black magic to become successful in the music industry.