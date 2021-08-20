News reaching our gossip desk indicates that singer Jose Chameleone, born Joseph Mayanja, is reportedly bedridden.

The update comes through after a close source to the singer narrated to Dembe FM’s presenter Kasuku revealing that he saw Chameleone checking into a hospital in the areas of Seguku on Thursday 19th, 2021.

Basing on Kasuku’s explanation during his morning show on Dembe FM, Chameleone could be battling a sickness related to the liver and pancreas due to too much consumption of alcoholic drinks and spirits.

Read Also: Jose Chameleone hospitalized, nursing a strange illness

Further reports indicate that has tried quitting taking alcohol and spirits. He apparently only drinks wine in an effort to distance himself from consuming alcoholic drinks.

When we contacted one of his personal assistant Stuart Kagoro, he confirmed to this website that the singer is sick although he did not reveal in-depth details about what the singer could be suffering from.

Let’s join hands and pray for the singer’s quick recovery!