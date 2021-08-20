Guntalk City CEO Crescent Baguma a.k.a Beenie Gunter says ever since he became a dad, being close to his baby mama and their child, the experience has given him a new meaning of family.

He stressed that he is loving the experience now that he is a dad and he is no longer the young boy he used to be back then.

Beenie Gunter adds that he is now able to do things as a man should do and his life has totally changed for the better.

The “Tubaayo” singer says during the period he has spent with his family, he has learned to respect and take good care of family plus babysitting and making little ones happy.

When asked if he has any plans of legalizing his relationship, he explained that he is still building it and taking his time with his wife and that he is not in a rush to make things official.

When asked to give his opinion about artists going to Gulu to meet Gen. Salim Saleh, he said that it is okay as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone.