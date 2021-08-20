Singer Nubian Li, real name Ali Bukenya, penned down a sweet message for his daughter Suhaira who celebrates her birthday today.

Nubian Li and wife welcomed a baby at the start of last year to expand their little family amid the political tension which Nubian Li was engulfed in.

The Firebase singer, who has been through a lot in the recent months, ran to his Facebook page on Friday morning to shower his daughter with love.

He shared a photo of Suha and in the caption, Nubian Li revealed how she is her special friend; a humble, loving, and caring blessing in his life.

Besides being my daughter, I found a very special friend in you. Such a humble, loving and caring being. It’s a blessing to have you and may the Almighty continue to guide, provide and protect you all through. A happy birthday to you my dear Suha and lots of love from Papa

Nubian Li

Happy birthday Suha!

