Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has disclosed that he is currently focusing on winning a Grammy award since the MTV MAMA awards which he was close to winning were postponed.

The “Nalonda Nemala” hit singer opened up on his wishful thinking to win a Grammy while speaking to media.

Pallaso said that God willing, he will bring a Grammy award to Uganda because he is a believer and the love that has been shown to him by the fans makes him feel confident that anytime soon he would win it.

He bragged that if it wasn’t for the postponement of the MTV MAMA awards, he had already bagged at least one accolade for Uganda having had a good year musically.

Read Also: Pallaso, Balaam reportedly reconcile after Gulu fracas

He maintained that his focus is now on winning a Grammy and that he talked to the organizers of the prestigious awards who told him that he is very close to winning it thus advising him in put in more efforts in his musical works.

The Grammy Awards organizing committee told my team that I need to invest in more time and effort into craft to make the cut into the list of artists to be considered for Grammy nominations. They told us that we are very close to making the cut. so anytime now we will be there. Pallaso

Pallaso further claimed that he is apparently in preparations setting up where he will keep the prestigious award incase he bags it.