Former Leone Island singer Papa Cidy, real name Hamidu Sekyeru, accuses fellow singer Weasel, real name Douglas Mayanja, of wanting to fight with him.

For over a week, we’ve had back and forth allegations against Weasel Manizo who is accused of beating and breaking Baker Kaweesi’s leg during a fight at his Neverland home in Makindye.

Weasel has been in hiding according to police which has intensified its hunt for him to be arrested to answer charges of assault.

Fellow singer Papa Cidy has also come out accusing the remaining Goodlyfe singer of wanting to fight with him.

Read Also: Weasel “nowhere to be seen” as Police intensify hunt

Despite not revealing the cause of their fight, former Leone Island singer Papa Cidy shared a post on Facebook which read:

But weasel why would you want to fight with me for no reason? Do you think you are the strongest man in Uganda? Or you think nze siliiko bange? Papa Cidy

All this comes on the back of an alleged fight between Weasel and fellow singer and friend King Saha.

Weasel’s alleged violent conduct has raised eyebrows among fans and critics who have arose to question his intentions.