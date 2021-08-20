Sipapa Entertainment singer Record Elah Butida has revealed that his mother is not in perfect health and that she is bedridden at Mulago hospital.

The “Bakabasajja Banyuma” singer explained that his mum is set to be operated as she is suffering from stomach complications that were caused by “rotten ovaries.”

He revealed that his mum has been hospitalized for a period of two weeks now but he is positive that everything will be fine soon.

Read Also: Record Elah Butida freed, Sipapa still languishing behind bars

Record Ellah Butida thanked his sponsor Sipapa for helping him foot his mother’s hospital bills, something which was stressing him.

He also promised to musically bounce back stronger with new projects once his mother recovers.