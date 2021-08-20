Ugandan diaspora-based dancehall singer Rhoda K releases the visuals of her new song dubbed “You And Your Money”.

She could be far away from home but she keeps the music vibes coming. Rhoda K is back with a new project in which she expresses the importance of money in a relationship.

Like the title goes, You And Your Money, Rhoda K reveals how she is in love with her lover and their money

Produced by Brian Beats, the song speaks about how without money, love and relationships cannot be sweet.

The song was written by Moze writer and produced at G. Streetwise in London and the video was directed by Nathaniel Media.

It was shot in July on Rhoda K’s birthday, take a gaze below: