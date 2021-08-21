Uprising singer Branic Benzie is hopeful that one day he will win Uganda her second BET Award when his talent musical talent gets exposed to different nations around the world.

Branic Benzie shared his dream about what he intends to achieve in the music industry as he was hosted on Bukedde FM’s Ekyenkya Kya Weekend by Musa Ssemwanga.

He went ahead to ask listeners to follow him on his social media accounts telling music lovers how he has lots of good music in store and on his online platforms like YouTube.

I dream of winning Uganda a BET award just like Eddy Kenzo did. Branic Benzie

Branic Benz is a Singer, songwriter, and producer who got a soft voice with a melodic sound. He has a number of single’s he has released in the recent past and some few collaboration songs featuring the likes of David Lutaalo amongs other.