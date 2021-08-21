Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has promised to reward any man who makes Dianah Nabatanzi pregnant with a cow.

The dad of over 18 children made the promise as he was speaking in an interview as he was celebrating one of his children’s birthday.

While having a lengthy interview, Lwasa was tricked and got himself talking about his ex-lover Dianah Nabatanzi.

He made a pledge saying that he will gift a bull to any man who will make Nabatanzi pregnant since he failed to do so.

He also spoke about the impending arrival of over 2000 Afghan refugees who are set to seek refugee in Uganda saying he has no interest in them adding that he is contented with his wife.