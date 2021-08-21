Emmanuel Lwasa says that the viral video showing a naked man with his face was poorly edited and the person behind it should do better next time.

On Saturday evening, social media was sent into a frenzy after a nude video showing a naked man resembling Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa leaked.

The video shows the man laying on the bed, with a phone in his hands, displaying his manhood. The stature and face of the person in the video have a huge resemblance with Lwasa.

The viral video was sent many Ugandans on social media into wild reactions as some commented on the character’s “small manhood.”

Read Also: Emmanuel Lwasa promises to reward anyone who makes Nabatanzi pregnant with a cow

Upon coming across the footage, however, Emmanuel Lwasa laughed off the allegations that it is him in the video.

Throu Facebook, the moneybag said that it was poorly edited to fix his face on another man’s body and that the head movement doesn’t sync with the rest of the body.

You would have been a good editor if you got a good bed that suits my class. Next time when editing always mind much about the head movement so that it fits the body and always make a longer video. Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi

He later deleted the post, replacing it with the one below: