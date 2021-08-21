Socialite Anita Kyarimpa Fabiola has laughed off accusations from her critics who claim that she is a gold digger by assuring them of how she can’t be dated by anyone with shallow pockets.

Taking to her Twitter account, the former NTV presenter wrote asking herself why do people constantly keep on calling her a gold digger.

She then immediately replied to the question saying that her hubby Mubiru Mark Ronald loves and enjoys the fact that she is high maintenance.

Why do people keep saying I’m a gold digger ? My fiancé loves & enjoys the fact that I’m high maintenance. — Anita Fabiola (@Anitahfabiola) August 20, 2021

Anita Fabiola’s high maintenance bragging statement left many of her followers with mixed reactions as a some asked her if her fiancé had really told her that he loves it.

She then replied saying Mark Ronald is rich enough to afford the best luxuries in the world that some only dream about.

He is rich enough to afford the best luxuries in the world. You can only dream Anita Fabiola