Following scary reports about how Jose Chameleone’s heath has deteriorated, his wife Daniella Atim Mayanja is confident that the singer will be fine “with consistent treatment.”

Since the end of last week, there have been reports indicating how Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleone has been battling liver and pancreas disorders.

Nothing had been confirmed by the singer nor his management despite his personal assistant Stuart Kagoro confirming to MBU that he was indeed ill.

On Saturday evening, however, Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja revealed that the singer is suffering from Pylori, a stomach bacterial infection.

“So am busy collected explaining to my child that PILORI is a bacterial infection that should clear with consistent treatment,” Daniella revealed partly.

Through her Instagram account, the mother of five revealed that Pylori can be treated with consistent treatment.

Daniella’s revelation came while she was reacting to the “unpleasant photo” of Chameleone that has been shared widely which she urged people to stop sharing for the emotional wellbeing of her children.

But what are we all sharing that so “unpleasant photo of our personal person”? Do you guys realise he has children far from him whose emotional wellbeing you and me should protect? So am busy collected explaining to my child that PILORI is a bacterial infection that should clear with consistent treatment and you are all sharing a damn picture. Don’t we all have a happy picture of our favourite human?

What is Pylori?

According to medics, Pylori is a type of bacteria which can enter your body and live in your digestive tract.

After many years, they can cause sores, called ulcers, in the lining of your stomach or the upper part of your small intestine. For some people, an infection can lead to stomach cancer, according to Cleveland Clinic Org.

It is treatable with antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors, and histamine H2 blockers. Once the bacteria are completely gone from the body, the chance of its return is low.

We continue to pray for Chameleone to recover well.