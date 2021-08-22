City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black says the leaked nude video alleged to be Emmanuel Lwasa’s “must be photoshopped.”

On Saturday evening, a video leaked showing a naked man laying on the bed with his manhood on display.

Many people who have watched it believe that it is Masaka tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa in the video because his face and physic is shown in it.

Lwasa upon finding the video immediately trashed it, mocking whoever supposedly edited it to do better next time.

Bad Black has also failed to believe that it is indeed Lwasa in the video. Through her Facebook page, she questioned why the biggest part of the vide was covered with photos.

“Lwasa small zoloboka is out of hoduropu those who need it kindly comment i will share it masaka tubamaliliza. Why on earth a man with small dick talk too much tho that must be photoshopped why you covered all video with his pictures?” Bad Black questioned.

