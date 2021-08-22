Singer Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja is unhappy with people sharing an unpleasant photo of her husband laying helplessly in hospital.
Photos of Jose Chameleone laying on a hospital bed began circulating on social media on Saturday afternoon.
The photos continued to confirm the reports that the singer is seriously ill and has been bedridden for a few days.
What baffles Daniella, however, is how the photos of Chameleone, which she considers “unpleasant”, are being constantly shared.
Through her Instagram account, the mother of five revealed how one of the photos could harm her children’s emotional wellbeing.
Daniella urged people to rather share other happy photos of the Leone Island singer instead of the unpleasant ones.
But what are we all sharing that so “unpleasant photo of our personal person”? Do you guys realise he has children far from him whose emotional wellbeing you and me should protect?
So am busy collected explaining to my child that PILORI is a bacterial infection that should clear with consistent treatment and you are all sharing a damn picture. Don’t we all have a happy picture of our favourite human?Daniella Atim