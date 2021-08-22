Singer Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja is unhappy with people sharing an unpleasant photo of her husband laying helplessly in hospital.

Photos of Jose Chameleone laying on a hospital bed began circulating on social media on Saturday afternoon.

The photos continued to confirm the reports that the singer is seriously ill and has been bedridden for a few days.

What baffles Daniella, however, is how the photos of Chameleone, which she considers “unpleasant”, are being constantly shared.

Through her Instagram account, the mother of five revealed how one of the photos could harm her children’s emotional wellbeing.

Daniella urged people to rather share other happy photos of the Leone Island singer instead of the unpleasant ones.