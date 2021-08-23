Soon, we could get reports indicating that singer Mukasa Yasin, better known as Lil Pazo, is converting from the Islamic religion to Born-Again.

This is after the singer advised fellow artists to turn to God, repent, and spend more time in worship places than chilling at different hangout spots.

The “Emootoka” fame singer told fellow artists to turn to God while explaining his constant illness in just a short space of time.

Lil Pazo through the phone call interview with Bukedde radio on Sunday gave an update on his current health status following the surgery he underwent.

What I have so far realized since I fell sick is that God wants us to turn to Him and repent. Based on the way how artists are falling sick, it is a signal that God is showing us something that we can’t see physically. He wants us to spare some time and pray for all the wrong things we have done. Since I almost got close to breathing my last, I am going to change a lot of things in my life since am starting to feel better. Lil Pazo

Lil Pazo further revealed that he is gradually recovering since he is on medication although he still needs more support from well-wishers.

He thanked his fans and friends for showering him with care during the trying moment he has been facing in the recent months.