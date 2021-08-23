Black Market Records Producer and Singer Andre Ojambo alias Daddy Andre says the advantage that comes with musicians releasing albums or Extended Plays (EP) is that it helps them widen their market base in the diaspora.

Daddy Andre shared the advantage of releasing albums as he was replying to a question as to why he rarely drops albums or EP’s yet he has been in the industry for quite sometime.

He reasoned that he doesn’t release albums because he loves to do stuff at his own pace and comfort.

He further stressed that releasing albums and EP’s online helps artists earn more and they are charged less on the streaming platforms unlike when one is releasing and uploading single tracks.