Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi sacked one of his employees with immediate effect for feeling pity about his alleged leaked sex tape.

The renown Masaka city moneybag fired his employee who drives one of his trucks while in company of former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama as they were heading for an outing.

In a video that he shared across his Facebook page, the upset Lwasa is heard giving orders to one of his managers to fire the driver and park the vehicle.

He went on to explain that he couldn’t stand having an employee who doesn’t reason well to differentiate between an edited video and cropped images from his boss.

Lwasa further noted that if he was really the one, he could not have cheated on his wife Angel Kawunda from such a cheap motel.

He noted that he would have done it in a more expensive lodge and venue.