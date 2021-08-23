Sheilah Gashumba’s father Frank Gashumba denies asking for dowry from Rickman Manrick who is dating his daughter.

A few weeks ago, a screenshot of a Twitter account created in Frank Gashumba’s name asked singer Rickman for bride price.

In his tweet, Rickman described Frank Gashumba’s daughter Sheilah as the “sexiest girl” in Kampala. The two have been dating for months now.

Screenshots of the tweet were shared widely on social media and many people believed Frank indeed wanted dowry.

Read Also: Frank Gashumba is trying to raise Sheilah’s standards to match mine – Robin Kisti

During an interview with media, the Sisimuka Uganda’s proprietor Frank Gashumba denied demanding for dowry from Rickman.

Gashumba daid that he does not need dowry from Sheilah Gashumba and asked media to stop spreading fake news.

He asked his followers to ignore such allegations and to only believe what is passed through his verified social media pages.