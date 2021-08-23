The Worship House Ministries Pastor Wilson Bugembe has released the new visuals of his song Katonda (Yabadde Mweno Ensonga).

Pastor Wilson Bugembe is one of the most popular preachers and gospel artistes in Uganda for his music and personality.

His charity work has also won him fans and followers across the country and just recently, he shared foodstuffs to the needy on his birthday.

He now returns with new visuals to his song “Katonda (Yabadde Mweno Ensonga)” translated as “God (has been the reason behind this success)”.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe preaches about faith and trust in God while singing about how good He has been to him.

The audio was produced by Jeff Wonder at Boltmar Records, and the visuals directed by Jah Live Films features J. Peace and Preacher Man.

Take a gaze: