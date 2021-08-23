Veteran musician Ssekyanzi Master Pliers has called out online music distributor and deejay DJ Erycom for using his music without paying him the loyalties earned from his content.

Speaking in an interview with MBU, Master Pliers publicly asked DJ Erycom to at least share with him some of the royalties he earns whenever music lovers download songs from his online platforms.

Master Pliers said he is currently not doing well financially and that life got a bit tougher on his side so that money can do him some good.

DJ Erycom, we have been friends for a long time but you have never given me anything from the loyalties. I’m told you earn from my music. When will you ever give some money from the royalties you get. You need to give me some money because it seems like we composed and sang the songs together. But seriouly you have to reach out to me and give me some of that money. Master Pliers

He also went ahead to request all well-wishers who can reach out to him with some help to do so. He called upon Mama Fina and fellow artists to give him a hand.