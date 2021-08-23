Singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool asked people to consider him among the big spenders in Kampala because he spends Shs4m in bars every week and Sheilah Gashumba says “it’s a fact!”

Before Covid-19 hit Uganda, the nightlife was vibrant with revelers from different age groups splashing cash daily at their favourite hangouts.

The trend now seems to have died out since the closure of bars and night hangouts since March 2020 when Coronavirus broke out.

Nonetheless, Bebe Cool still reminisces the big nights and how he used to spend a lot of money each time he stepped out.

Read Also: Don’t mind public opinion – Bebe Cool counsels Sheilah Gashumba

The Gagamel singer, during an interview with MC Ibra revealed that each night he used to go out to hang with friends, he would spend atleast Shs1m on expensive whiskeys and wines.

He revealed how he would party atleast four days in a week despite not being such a party animal, spending atleast Shs4m weekly on booze throughout the year.

I spend a minimum of 4 million shillings a week in bars on expensive liquor like Hennesey. I do that four times a week from 1st January to 31st December every year. So don’t jock with us with your petty cars that you ride. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool’s close friend Sheilah Gashumba, upon seeing the video from the interview, said that whatever Bebe was saying is a fact.