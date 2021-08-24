A couple of Ugandan artistes have shown their discontent in media for spending days discussing about Emmanuel Lwasa’s alleged leaked nude video.

Over the weekend, a nude video leaked showing a man resembling Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa laying on the bed naked.

The video that has since gone viral has also become a major topic of discussion among the rop media radio and television stations.

A few artistes are bothered about how media personalities can waste so much time discussing about a man’s genitalia.

Emmanuel Lwasa

Read Also: That must be photoshopped – Bad Black on ‘Lwasa nude video’

It all started with Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass who trashed media for recognising people “for being stupid and for doing nothing.”

Ugandan Tv and media has created stupid celebrities, people get recognized for being stupid and for doing nothing but talk nonsense and it's funny how some of you look at these people as role models. Role models for what!!! — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) August 22, 2021

Naira Ali as well joined the brigade bashing media for focusing on talking about the leaked nude video. Through Facebook, she sarcastically wrote:

A whole Country Televisions and Radios,some on digital satellite discussing a mans small penis…amazing! Naira Ali

Another diaspora based artist Melissa Mulungi as well questioned how the top media houses can be talking about a man’s genitalia.

She cautioned Ugandan media to “stop being lazy” and to do better in terms of the content that they are delivering to their fans.

“Big media houses of a country all talking about a mans genitalia, only in Uganda. And they will turn around and say it’s what the consumer wants. No! Stop being lazy go back to the drawing board and DO YOUR JOB,” Melissa Mulungi Tweeted.

Big media houses of a country all talking about a mans genitalia only in Uganda. And they will turn around and say it’s what the consumer wants… No! Stop being lazy go back to the drawing board and DO YOUR JOB. — Melissa Mulungi (@Shealwaysdoesit) August 24, 2021

What is your say on the matter?